Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.75 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

