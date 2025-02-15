Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.2% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.29). 168,911,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,931% from the average session volume of 8,314,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.14).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £712.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.32.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
