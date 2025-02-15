Financial Contrast: ITV (OTC:ITVPY) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) and ITV (OTC:ITVPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ITV shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Latin America and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 0 3 0 0 2.00 ITV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus price target of $8.65, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Liberty Latin America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than ITV.

This table compares Liberty Latin America and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America -13.02% -27.22% -4.41% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Latin America and ITV”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $4.47 billion 0.32 -$73.60 million ($2.93) -2.52 ITV $4.50 billion 0.80 $261.22 million N/A N/A

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITV beats Liberty Latin America on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

