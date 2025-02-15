Financial Survey: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) vs. Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Free Report) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Unity Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unity Bancorp $164.21 million 2.94 $41.45 million $4.06 11.89

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

42.3% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Berkshire Bancorp and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. Given Unity Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Unity Bancorp 25.24% 15.08% 1.59%

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. The company also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards, wire transfer, safe deposit box, automated teller, and internet and mobile banking services; and automated clearing house origination and remote deposit capture services. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

