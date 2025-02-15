Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGTGet Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 914.49 ($11.51) and traded as high as GBX 953.23 ($12.00). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.96), with a volume of 213,891 shares traded.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 916.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 873.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The investment trust reported GBX 20.80 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Finsbury Growth & Income had a net margin of 89.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.