Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 914.49 ($11.51) and traded as high as GBX 953.23 ($12.00). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.96), with a volume of 213,891 shares traded.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 916.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 873.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The investment trust reported GBX 20.80 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Finsbury Growth & Income had a net margin of 89.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

