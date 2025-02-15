FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 466739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.