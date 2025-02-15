First Merchants Corp Buys 287 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 127,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $612.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $613.93. The company has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.