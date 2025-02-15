First Merchants Corp Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $595.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $558.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

