First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Quantum Minerals

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.32, for a total value of C$914,400.00. Also, Director Simon John Scott acquired 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.57 per share, with a total value of C$25,942.29. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FM stock opened at C$19.56 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$10.91 and a 12-month high of C$21.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.