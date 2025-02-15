First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the January 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $49.73 and a 1-year high of $63.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

