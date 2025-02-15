First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 19.3% in January

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTQI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
FTQI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 150,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $21.49.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.