First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and traded as low as $33.07. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 66,199 shares trading hands.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $514.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 278,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 97,087 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 69,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

