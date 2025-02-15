First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and traded as low as $33.07. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 66,199 shares trading hands.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $514.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
