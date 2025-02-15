First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
FSZ traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $68.16. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $60.24 and a one year high of $71.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.
