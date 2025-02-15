First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

FSZ traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $68.16. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $60.24 and a one year high of $71.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

