Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427,869.00, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Firsthand Technology Value Fund
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.