Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 2,076 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $427,869.00, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

