Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Down 49.7% in January

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.