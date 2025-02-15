Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,097,000 after purchasing an additional 222,980 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,252,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,357,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

NYSE:FND opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

