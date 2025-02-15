FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,151,000 after buying an additional 1,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of FMC by 2,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 440,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 420,601 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2,531.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 253,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 243,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in FMC by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $36.65 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. FMC’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

