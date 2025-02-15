Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 357 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EYLD. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EYLD opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.