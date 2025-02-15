Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MGM opened at $39.82 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

