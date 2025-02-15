Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

