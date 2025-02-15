Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Short Interest Up 76.5% in January

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS FRVWY remained flat at $8.74 on Friday. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.
About Friedrich Vorwerk Group
