G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.86. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.