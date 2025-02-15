Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.04. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 84,043 shares traded.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.

