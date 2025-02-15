GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after purchasing an additional 948,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

