GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5,319,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.610-4.750 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

GEHC stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,626. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.