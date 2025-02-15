GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.610-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.