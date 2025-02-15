GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $365.00 and last traded at $367.53. Approximately 611,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,717,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a PE ratio of 66.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

