Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and traded as high as $44.06. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 12,140 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Macquarie raised Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GELYY
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.