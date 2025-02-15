Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Trading Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.07). Approximately 171,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 109,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £80.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields is a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world).

