General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GAM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 13,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 6,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,800. The trade was a 63.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,250 shares of company stock worth $192,031. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter worth $59,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter worth $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

