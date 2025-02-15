Genprex Not in Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement, Faces Potential DelistingOn February 7, 2025, Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market regarding its non-compliance with the requirement to maintain

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Genprex’s 8K filing here.
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
