Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,300,000 after buying an additional 401,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,474,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,038.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 277,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,803,000 after buying an additional 253,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,708,000 after buying an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

GPC opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

