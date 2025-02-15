Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 63,600 Shares

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$204,156.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Geodrill alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 17,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total transaction of C$54,912.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 9,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$30,846.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 58,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$160,383.30.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Geodrill Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$3.26. The stock has a market cap of C$107.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.82.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.