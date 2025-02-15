Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,296.51 and traded as high as $4,480.00. Givaudan shares last traded at $4,480.00, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.
Givaudan Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,296.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,711.19.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
