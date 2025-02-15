Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.17 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

