Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

