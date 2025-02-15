Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $316.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $413.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.09 and a fifty-two week high of $419.49.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

