Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,190 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $449.77 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.12 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.05 and a 200-day moving average of $465.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.78.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

