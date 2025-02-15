Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 565,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 253,760 shares.The stock last traded at $36.10 and had previously closed at $35.35.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $917.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.