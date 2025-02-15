Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 565,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 253,760 shares.The stock last traded at $36.10 and had previously closed at $35.35.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $917.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

