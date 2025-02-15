Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 21,747 shares.The stock last traded at $56.25 and had previously closed at $55.97.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology.
