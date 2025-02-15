Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $9.58 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

