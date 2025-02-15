Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Up 108.5% in January

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Great Elm Capital Trading Up 1.5 %
Great Elm Capital stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.57.
Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital
About Great Elm Capital
Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.
Featured Stories
