Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Up 108.5% in January

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

About Great Elm Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.