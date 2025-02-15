Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,000 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 1,334,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 401.9 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
