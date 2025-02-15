Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,000 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 1,334,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 401.9 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.