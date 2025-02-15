Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 13th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to publicly traded companies that specialize in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydro power. Investors are drawn to these stocks for their focus on environmentally friendly energy production, as well as the potential for financial returns as the world transitions towards more sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $40.87. 434,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 56,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,502. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $431.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,240. The company has a market capitalization of $186.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

