Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 143,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 116,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Greencastle Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Greencastle Resources

Greencastle Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties in Canada. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in the Jewel Ridge gold property located in Nevada, the United States; the Primate oil and gas property in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier oil and gas project located in Alberta.

