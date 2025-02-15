Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Greenland Technologies by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

GTEC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 254,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.