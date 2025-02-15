Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Grifols by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grifols by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Grifols by 354.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

