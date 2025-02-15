Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00.

PAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.11. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $139.64 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,056,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,870,000 after buying an additional 190,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,187,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 174,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 171,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 72,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

