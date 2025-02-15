Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GH stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.12. 2,129,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Guardant Health from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,660. The trade was a 46.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $93,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

